From the food we eat to the clothes we wear, agriculture is a part of our daily lives. More than 700,000 FFA members will celebrate the role agriculture plays in our lives while sharing the message of agricultural education as part of National FFA Week (Feb. 20-Feb. 27).
National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to host activities that raise awareness about the role FFA plays in the development of agriculture’s future leaders and the importance of agricultural education. National FFA Week always runs Saturday to Saturday and encompasses Feb. 22, George Washington’s birthday.
The National FFA Board of Directors designated the weeklong tradition, which began in 1948, in recognition of Washington’s legacy as an agriculturist and farmer.
A group of young farmers founded FFA in 1928, influencing generations that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting — it involves science, business and more. The organization’s mission is to prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding a growing population.
Today, FFA continues to help the next generation meet new agricultural challenges, develop unique talents and explore a broad range of career pathways. Today’s FFA members are tomorrow’s future biologists, chemists, veterinarians, engineers and entrepreneurs.
National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to share agriculture with their fellow students as well as their communities. Chapters also give back to their communities through service projects and recruit students to become FFA members.
For example, Salem Tech FFA hosts a Jersey Fresh Cook-Off, challenging members to bring in New Jersey-grown products to prepare meals for state officers, local businesses and county ag agents. In West Virginia, Spring Valley FFA collaborated with the Facing Hunger Foodbank and educated the entire high school on food security issues.
On Monday of FFA Week, members are invited to the Indiana State House to participate in Indiana Page Day and work alongside legislators. These are just a few examples of the service events during the week. Read more on what FFA chapters are doing during the week.
During National FFA Week, the national officers will visit chapters across the country.
National FFA Week is also a time for alumni and sponsors to advocate for agricultural education and FFA. On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the National FFA Foundation will celebrate Give FFA Day, a 24-hour campaign encouraging the public to support various needs impacting FFA members.
On Wednesday, Feb. 24, alumni and supporters will celebrate Alumni Day. Friday, Feb. 26, FFA members and supporters are encouraged to wear blue and show their FFA pride on National Wear Blue Day!
National FFA Week will be featured on social media as well. Follow the #FFAweek hashtag on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and don’t miss @NationalFFA Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat posts, including posts from the National FFA Officer Team while on the road.
Learn more about National FFA Week at FFA.org/national-ffa-week/.
