Royle Printing's newest installation, a Manroland Rotoman S, will be operational by the end of June. The press is located at the printer’s newest 120,000 sq. ft. facility on Success Way in the Sun Prairie Business Park.
The investment utilizes Manroland technology and enhances Royle’s diverse manufacturing platform.
The press will create ideal conditions for record production times for high-volume jobs with efficient make-ready numbers.
The Rotoman S is efficient for the catalog and publication markets, capable of producing digest, standard up-right and tabloid formats. More information on the press can be found on Manroland’s website, http://ftp.manroland.us.com/Products/WebfedOffset/Commercial/RotomanS.htm.
“We are thrilled to have this press in our arsenal and after a long set-up period, our team is anxious to put it to work for our customers,” said Chris Carpenter, president and owner of Royle Printing. “This investment is essential to our strategic direction and growth, further positioning Royle Printing as a key resource for the catalog and publishing markets.”
To celebrate the new facility and press, Royle will host a socially distant celebration and ribbon-cutting at the Success Way facility, providing associates with commemorative t-shirts. Royle employs 285 employees.
Located in Sun Prairie with facilities on South Bird Street and in the Sun Prairie Business Park, Royle Printing is an independently owned and managed printing company specializing in high-quality graphic and distribution services; for more information, visit www.royle.com.
