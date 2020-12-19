Flotation examples

As shown in this photo from the Dane County Sheriff's Office website, flotation must be mounted as equally as possible, front and back, or side to side. The floats must be hard mounted to the machine (bolts, metal brackets, chain, cable, etc.).

 

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Trail Enforcement reminds citizens of flotation requirements for vehicles such as all-terrain vehicles (ATV’s) and snowmobiles.

Dane County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said effective June 2020, flotation inspections and certificates are no longer required to operate a vehicle on the icebound waters of Dane County lakes after Dane County Ordinance 71.11 was amended and no longer requires them.

The following requirements remain in place:

• Vehicle operators must still maintain flotation devices on vehicles less than 850 lbs. on icebound waters of Lakes Mendota, Monona, and Wingra. Flotation devices are also required on vehicles between 750 and 850 lbs. operating on any other icebound lake waters.

•A special certificate is available and required for vehicles weighing 850 lbs. or more (see Ordinance 71.13 for these exceptions to the weight limitations).

•Failure to have the flotation devices or to obtain a special certificate for the weight exception will likely result in a citation.

Additional information can be found on the Sheriff’s Office website, https://www.danesheriff.com/Divisions/Field-Services/Marine-and-Trail-Enforcement/Ice-Ordinance-Information

