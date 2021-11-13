Habitat for Humanity of Dane County came to the city during the first week in November to get federal money to help build a bike/pedestrian connector trail in its Town Hall Crossing Neighborhood development on the city’s east side.
But Habitat wasn’t successful in its $1.75 million ask.
Alders instead voted to back a Sunshine Place affordable housing project by applying for $30 million in Neighborhood Investment Fund on the non-profit’s behalf.
The city can apply for up to $30 million and Sunshine Place officials said they needed it all to make the project work.
Steve Hanrahan, Habitat for Humanity Dane County Chief Operating Officer, said when the organization found out about the Neighborhood Investment Funds through the city it wanted “to put its hat in the ring.”
With the city favoring Sunshine Place, Hanrahan said Habitat and its partners will look for other grants to get the trail system completed.
“We are disappointed, but we understand the value of Sunshine Place to the Sun Prairie community,” Hanrahan said of the city council’s decision.
The Neighborhood Investment Funds are part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to help communities recover from the pandemic and address equity gaps in Wisconsin.
Hanrahan gave Sun Prairie alders an overall view of the Habitat project during the fund application process.
Habitat for Humanity’s largest Wisconsin project on Sun Prairie’s east side is slated to include 75 affordable rental units for seniors. The Prairie Creek Senior Apartments and Townhomes would be located at 1050 E. Main St. in the 62-acre Town Hall Crossing Neighborhood project.
The proposed project has $21 million in committed funding already in place, Hanrahan said.
It’s the first time the non-profit, known for bringing homeownership to lower-income families, is dipping into rental properties for seniors, and working families who don’t qualify for affordable housing subsidies.
Habitat, partnering with Northpointe Development and DreamLane Real Estate Group, proposes the units for the two parcels on the south side of the railroad tracks that aren't for traditional Habitat homes.
Hanrahan said Habitat and its partners are working with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation with right-of-way issues on East Main Street/State Highway 19.
Official plans for the Prairie Creek Apartments and Townhomes project still need formal city review.