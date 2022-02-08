The Sun Prairie Area School District has selected Mr. Jamie Sims to be Sun Prairie West High School’s principal, pending Sun Prairie School Board approval on Monday, Feb. 14.
Sims currently is an adjunct instructor in the master’s degree program for Educational Leadership at Edgewood College and has 17 years of service in the educational field. He has held numerous leadership positions in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District and the Madison Metropolitan School District, including Dean of Students, Assistant Principal, Principal, and Athletic Director.
Prior to his work in leadership, Sims was a high school teacher and coach in his home state of Georgia.
Sims went through an extensive and comprehensive interview and evaluation process, involving a diverse group of stakeholders, including students, caregivers, staff, and building and district administrators.
Sims' extensive experience and ability to create transformational change regarding issues connected to race, equity, belonging, and instructional leadership led the interview committee to determine he is well suited for this leadership role.
Sims has a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and Health from the University of West Georgia and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Edgewood College.
“We are excited to have Principal Sims join the Sun Prairie Area School District,” said Superintendent Brad Saron. “I am confident in his ability to lead as principal of our new high school and know he will create a positive school climate for Sun Prairie West students.”
Sims will officially begin his work as principal of Sun Prairie West High School on July 1.