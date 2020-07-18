Meze unveils new street cafe

Alfresco dining is hitting Sun Prairie in a big way as businesses are adapting to the new COVID-19 restrictions.
Meze, Sun Prairie’s Mediterranean Grill located at 503 W. Main St., is the first Sun Prairie restaurant to take advantage of the city’s new “streatery” ordinance, setting up 10 tables for outside dining. Owner Ozgur “Figo” Akcay said it the latest of his survival strategies.
“It’s for diners who feel a little scared to dine in a restaurant right now,” Akcay said. “They can feel safe and enjoy their food by dining outside.”
Ackay has dressed up his street cafe with flowers, plants, garden statues, and umbrellas to create a tranquil setting right off Sun Prairie’s Main Street.
To tempt diners, Meze is also mixing up its menu offerings with a new Turkish chicken meatball dish, served with turmeric rice, yogurt sauce, pita bread and salad garnish. Ackay also says the za’atar bread—spiced with a mix of dried oregano, thyme, sumac and toasted sesame seeds—and then topped with feta and mozzarella cheese, is a new customer favorite.
Ackay is the only one who has applied for the temporary outdoor dining emergency permit. City officials say they are reviewing two more applicants.
Restaurants have taken a hit with COVID-19, first being restricted to curbside carryout or delivery only. After allowing in-dining, Dane County restaurants have ridden a roller coaster of restrictions, with the latest July 1 order go back to only allowing 25 percent of capacity for indoor dining. Dane County and Madison Public Health made the announcement because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in Dane County.
Sugar River Pizza set for Prairie Lakes launch this fall
Sugar River Pizza expects to open its Sun Prairie location in September.
The restaurant has grown devotees from its original New Glarus location, and then its offshoot in Verona. Known for its specialty pizzas—MacDaddy, Yahara Chicken Alfredo, Rio Grande BBQ chicken, to name a few—the restaurant also salads, calzones, flatbreads, grilled sandwiches, soup, and pasta.
Sugar River Pizza gave diners a sneak preview of the Sun Prairie location on its Facebook page, showcasing the restaurant and the Prairie View room with a panorama of the Prairie Lakes pond and a wall of windows that can be opened up for a patio dining vibe.
New woman-owned business downtown
Fashion designer and seamstress Kalia Xiong has opened Day in Whyte, a bridal alteration studio, at 385 E. Main St. Xiong said she and her team of seamstresses take pride in creating a great fit for brides, bridesmaids and mothers-of-the bride. Read more about Day in Whyte on A6 of the Friday, July 17, 2020 issue of the Sun Prairie Star.
Keep up with new Sun Prairie businesses by liking the Star on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/SunPrairieStar/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.