It’s been a difficult year for everyone in this time of COVID, but for many Sun Prairie children, it could have been worse without the creative efforts of Kathy Walker and her food services team at Sun Prairie Area School District to feed hungry children.
For stepping up in a truly remarkable way, the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC) has awarded Kathy Walker and her SPASD Food Service Office team -- Cathy Berk, Julie Wetmore, and Shannon Lawver -- its 2020 Community Action Award.
Even if the children weren’t actually in the schools, Walker and her nutritional team of more than 40 people found a way to get food to them, serving nearly a quarter of a million meals in the past year to children located all around the district.
“It took a while to build this up,” Walker said in a recent interview, but as quickly as March 18 of last year, she had a drive-through service up and running that provided children a sack lunch for the current day and breakfast for the following day.
Also in March 2020, Walker's department started handing out lunches at Westside, Northside and C.H. Bird elementary schools, and later expanding it to three more schools.
“Nothing was going to stand in the way of kids getting food,” Walker said, adding that she had the full support of the SPASD and the Sun Prairie School Board.
“They knew there was a huge need,” Walker added, “and they really backed feeding kids.”
The school nutrition operation often extended to six days a week, to nighttime hours, and even delivering food to people’s homes.
SPASD food service operations also collaborated with other community groups, most notably with Mark Thompson at the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry. Walker said the pantry is “wonderful to work with.”
Cathy Pagel of SPARC lauded the choice of Walker and her team for the annual award.
“I’ve worked with Kathy Walker for a long time and it’s no surprise to me that she continues to make such a huge difference in kids’ lives,” Pagel said.
Originally from the La Crosse area, Walker has worked in such diverse places as Green Bay, Alaska, and Seattle. She called SPASD “a very caring environment in which to work.”
