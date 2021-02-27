Sun Prairie emergency services responded to a vehicle-building crash Feb. 27 and extricated a male driver who later died at a local medical facility.
Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison and Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Jason Lefeber said police received a report of a vehicle colliding with Anna's Pizza, 1609 W. Main St., at 6:43 a.m.
Lefeber said officers immediately responded along with the Sun Prairie Fire Department and Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Services to the scene.
Emergency services personnel located a pickup truck which was fully inside of the business.
A message posted on the Anna's Pizzeria Facebook page at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27 said the business will be closed until further notice.
Garrison said firefighters arrived in less than two minutes from initial notification. Upon arrival, SPPD had identified one patient unconscious in the driver seat who required extrication the arriving officer initiated CCR.
Garrison said Fire and EMS crews extricated the patient in less than four minutes from the arrival of the first Engine Company, and turned the patient over to SPEMS.
Garrison also said Sun Prairie Fire crews briefly surveyed the structure noting significant structural damage. An additional truck company was requested from the west side station to assist with utilities and structural hazards.
No additional injuries were reported from crews or bystanders at the scene, Garrison said.
The fire chief called the damage to the structure and contents "significant" but that no estimation of the damage is available at this time.
Lefeber said the driver was transported from the scene by SPEMS to a local medical facility, where he was later pronounced dead.
Lefeber said the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but points toward the driver suffering a significant medical event prior to the crash.
The business was closed at the time of the crash and no other individuals were involved or injured in the crash. The name of the driver is not being released at this time.
