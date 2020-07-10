The City of Sun Prairie has been notified of delays in the mailing of changes in value to property owners. Due to the delay in mailing and to ensure residents can meet with appraisers, Open Book will be extended from July 21, 2020 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Extending Open Book provides all residents the opportunity to examine their property tax assessment and discuss any valuation concerns with an appraiser.
An accurate revaluation ensures that all property owners receive uniform and fair assessments, and are paying their fair share of property taxes.
The city’s last revaluation was completed three years ago.
The City of Sun Prairie is expecting values will increase for homeowners. Please note that an increase in your assessment does not necessarily mean an increase in your property taxes.
Though the assessed value of your property affects your share of taxes, the actual amount you pay is determined by the budget needs, or levy of the schools, city, county, technical college and state reforestation.
Open Book meetings must be scheduled before-hand. To make an appointment, contact the Assessor’s Office at 608-825-1186.
Meetings will be virtual or in person at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building. In the case that meetings must be held in person at the request of the resident, restrictions will be in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
For more information about the revaluation process and for frequently asked questions, visit the Revaluation FAQ portion of the City of Sun Prairie's website at https://cityofsunprairie.com/1336/Revaluation-FAQs.
