Sun Prairie’s Old City Hall bell tower renovation has permission to proceed and funding to go with it.
That’s because the Sun Prairie City Council on Sept. 15 voted to approve a permit and tax increment finance (TIF) funding for the project to proceed.
The CUP will allow the existing portion of the bell tower to remain — incorporating existing wood timbers, trim and siding when possible, and adding new wood where needed. Roofing elements will be covered with asphalt shingles and the guard rails will consist of powder coated aluminum.
The maximum building height in the CC zoning district is 40 feet, with church spires, belfries, cupolas and domes that do not contain useable space, and similar structures allowed up to 50 feet tall in non-residential zoning districts. Approval of a CUP is needed to exceed the 50 foot height limit.
Alders approved the CUP under the council’s consent agenda without discussion.
A report from City Economic Development Director Neil Stechschulte said the city received a formal application for TIF assistance in May 2020 for the restoration of the bell tower on the building located at 100 E. Main St., also known as the historic “Old City Hall” building. The request was for $189,000.
On Thursday Aug. 13, the Community Development Authority (CDA) met in closed session to review the request, and directed staff to forward the request on to Committee of the Whole for further consideration.
On Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020, Committee of the Whole met in closed session to review the request, and directed staff to proceed with the preparation of a formal development agreement for the project.
Consulting Attorney Matt Dregne prepared a development agreement consistent with terms previously presented to Committee of the Whole, and the applicant has agreed to the terms as presented.
Stechschulte said the primary terms of the agreement include the city paying $94,500 up front to be repaid through TIF increment over time, and further TIF assistance paid by the city to the developer of $94,500 over time after the city’s up front contribution has been repaid. The funds are to be used towards the restoration of the bell tower as approved in the CUP per the agreement.
Before approving the $189,000 payment, District 1 Alder Steve Stocker told developer David Wilder that he had a constituent with bells who is interested in contacting Wilder if he wants to discuss the possibility of bells in the tower.
Wilder agreed to allow Stocker to give the constituent his contact information.
Before the council approved the funding, Wilder thanked the council and the city for the consideration.
“It’s been a long road, very much appreciative of the support and we’ll get it fixed up,” Wilder added, “hopefully by the end of the year.”
In a related item, the council also approved a “Class B” Fermented Malt and Intoxicating Alcohol License for Flavors! Wine Bar, to be located at 100 East Main St., also known as the Old City Hall, to agent Victoria Dockerty.
