I have been in FFA for five years now (since 8th grade), and how time flies. Throughout my years with this club, I have gained a ton of essential skills and have met so many amazing people.
During my junior year, I had the opportunity to go with our chapter to the FFA National Convention, which was held in Indianapolis. This week-long trip was one of my favorite high school memories that I have.
I was able to meet so many new people from around the nation and from our state. I was also given the opportunity to visit multiple different agricultural facilities, and get a greater understanding of how the agriculture industry is run and is continuing to grow.
Another experience that I was privileged to be a part of my junior year, was the 212-360 Conference that was held in the Wisconsin Dells. During this conference, I was able to gain new skills of communication, team work, problem solving and so much more. We were able to meet up with different chapters from around the state, and collaborate with their members.
I was able to make so many new friends, who I still keep in touch with!
FFA has given me so many opportunities, in which I would have never been able to receive in any other club that Sun Prairie offers.
