The Sun Prairie Media Center recently announced it will commemorate Community Media Day 2021 on Oct. 20 with a virtual open house and a week-long offer to take part in free training workshops designed to help educate both experienced media makers and novices.
Community Media Day is a national recognition of community media centers and their goal to bring awareness to the importance of free speech and making media-making tools accessible for all individuals.
Community Media Day is Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The SPMC will mark the day by hosting a virtual open house that will be live on its KSUN channel as well as on the Sun Prairie Media Center Facebook page. The event is scheduled to go live at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Viewers are encouraged to send in comments or questions to the SPMC Facebook page and any questions or comments sent in during the live feed – expected to run approximately 30 minutes – will be addressed live. Comments received after the live feed ends will be addressed upon receipt.
In addition, the SPMC will host special free workshops the week of Oct. 18-22. The classes offered will include:
• On Location (video) In-Studio Production (video or podcast/radio – two separate workshops);
• Live On Location (video OR podcast/radio – two separate workshops);
• Post-Production;
• Podcast from Home;
• Sportscasting, and
• Interviewing.
The workshops will be scheduled to run one hour and be held during normal business hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the SPMC facilities at 1350 Linnerud Drive on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library.
Space will be limited due to other productions and classes the SPMC is already committed to for that week.
Anyone looking to take a free workshop should go to sunprairiemediacenter.com/communitymediaday and sign up by Oct. 14. SPMC staff will then work on scheduling workshops based on demand and will contact those interested as to when workshops will take place.
The public should note that while the workshops – which normally are taught for a nominal charge — will be free to all, anyone wishing to then use the Media Center facilities or equipment to produce programing will be expected to sign up for a Media Center membership — see sunprairiemediacenter.com/memberships for furtherinformation.
The Sun Prairie Media Center is home to two TV studios and two radio studios used to produce programming for KSUN, KIDS-4, and 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio. KSUN and KIDS-4 are available via Spectrum or TDS cable, via Roku and Apple TV apps, and via the free Sun Prairie Media Center app. 103.5 FM is available over-the-air at 103.5 FM, on tunein.com, or via the Sun Prairie Media Center app.
For more information about the SPMC or any of its entities, please e-mail SPMC executive director Jeff Robbins at jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com.