A Sun Prairie student was taken off life support Thursday, Aug. 13 after being shot Aug. 11 while she was riding in a car on East Washington Avenue in Madison.
Anisa Scott, age 11, was in critical condition at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison. Scott’s family decided to take their daughter off life support at 11:11 a.m. because of the significance of the day she was shot and how old she was.
Scott, a Sun Prairie Horizon Elementary School student, was set to start sixth grade at Prairie View Middle School this fall.
A Facebook fundraiser page, “Pulling Together for Anisa” was set up for Scott’s family and to end gun violence. Pictures of Scott with her friends playing basketball are shown on the Facebook page.
City of Madison police report that Scott was riding in a car when she was shot by a person in another vehicle near Lexington Avenue and East Washington Avenue. Police said multiple shots were fired at several locations.
Madison police believe that the driver of the car Scott was riding in was the intended victim. Police have received tips from community members and are reviewing surveillance tapes, City of Madison spokesperson Joel Despain said on Thursday.
City of Madison and Sun Prairie school leaders have spoken out about the gun violence that took Scott’s life.
“We must condemn this violent act and work to bring the perpetrator of this crime to justice, while at the same time continue to focus our efforts on addressing the root causes and conditions that contribute to the unprecedented violence we have witnessed throughout the summer,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said on a Thursday statement.
There has been a wave of gun violence in the City of Madison this summer.
Sun Prairie School District Superintendent Brad Saron said a service team will be available for students, families, and staff who need support with Scott’s death.
“We offer Anisa’s family and friends our deepest condolences. This is a senseless tragedy that is affecting our community widely,” Sun Prairie School Board president Steve Schroeder said.
