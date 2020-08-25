Madison Bishop Donald Hying is giving Dane County Catholic schools — including Sacred Hearts — until after Labor Day to open following an Aug. 21 order issued by Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC) to require third through 12th graders to begin the school year online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the order, the county must sustain a 14-day average of no more than 39 cases per day for four straight weeks to reopen grades 3-5 and no more than 19 cases per day for four straight weeks to reopen grades 6-12. As of Friday, the county was averaging 42 new cases daily.
Most Dane County schools had already decided to start the year online, although some private schools had planned to open as early as next week.
“The fact that a number of private schools were opening early next week, and to come down with this order just a few days before, puts an unbelievable burden on the families who planned to have their students in-person at school,” said Jim Bender, president of School Choice Wisconsin.
“Unless you’re testing the exact same number of people every day, the number of cases is completely arbitrary” to reopening schools safely, he said.
On Saturday, Hying announced in a letter that he was extending preparation time due to the order from PHMDC. “In an attempt to explore all of our options with regard to the county’s order, knowing that every school is different and will need to make adjustments as we begin this academic year, we are allowing our Dane County schools to delay the first day of school until after Labor Day, should they deem necessary,” the letter reads.
“We are extraordinarily disappointed at this order and its timing. You have told us of your sadness, your anger, and your children’s grief as they burst into tears when you told them of the County’s decision,” the letter continues. “We urge you to contact your elected officials, Joe Parisi, County Executive, and Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health to voice your opinion.”
The letter from the Madison Diocese questioned any rationale for the county's decision.
"Wednesday, August 20th, Dane County announced that the daily number of coronavirus cases had dropped by nearly 50% since July 13, 2020, while the 7 day average of new cases continued to decline," the letter reads. "Yet now, despite declining numbers and all the work and diligence given to following all the guidelines for re-opening, Dane County has said that only grades K-2 may return, while all other grades must start online."
The PHMDC ruling puts a damper on the Aug. 26 planned ribbon cutting for the new addition at Sacred Hearts School, but Hying is keeping the faith in Catholic education.
"As we navigate these tumultuous waters, we remain committed to working with you as the primary educators of your children, to do what is best for your children and family," Hying concluded the letter. "Thank you for your faith in the mission of Catholic Schools."
