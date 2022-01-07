Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Department logo (2020)

The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department will be hosting a virtual job fair on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 2-4 pm.

Interested candidates can simply log on using the Zoom link: tinyurl.com/jan8spprfjobfair

Get an instant interview for a job(s) listing of your choice. Hourly rates for jobs are up to $20 per hour.

The SPPRF Department is hiring for the following summer positions:

Family Aquatic Center – Lifeguard, Cashier and Water Safety Instructor, Maintenance.

Recreation Programs – Instructors & Assistants for sports, camps and more.

Adult Softball League – Umpires.

Parks – Parks Maintenance.

For more information, contact the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department at rec@cityofsunprairie.com or 608-837-3449.

