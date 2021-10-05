The Sun Prairie Police Department on Oct. 4 welcomed Shunta Boston as its new Assistant Chief of Police.
Assistant Chief Boston joined the SPPD after a 26-year career with the Milwaukee Police Department. Boston most recently held the rank of Inspector in the City of Milwaukee.
Prior to being an Inspector, she previously held the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant and Captain. During her tenure with the Milwaukee Police Department, Boston led the Forensics Division in the Criminal Investigations Bureau, led the department to accreditation, and was the project manager for the settlement agreement.
Deputy Clerk Yesenia Arce administered the oath of office to Boston during a brief ceremony on Monday, Oct. 4. She is scheduled to take the ceremonial oath of office during the Tuesday, Oct. 5 Sun Prairie City Council meeting via Zoom.
"The Sun Prairie Police Department is excited to welcome Assistant Chief Boston to our department and our community," remarked Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes. "Her leadership will help our department continue our mission of building relationships and solving problems."