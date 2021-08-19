The Sun Prairie Police Department is among participating agencies in "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" from Aug. 20 through Labor Day, Sept. 6.
Someone is killed in an alcohol-related traffic crash every three hours in Wisconsin, according to Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Jason Lefeber, who said drugged driving is also a growing problem in our state.
Lefeber said the statewide law enforcement partnership aims to keep people safer on the roads by eliminating the risks of impaired driving.
“Traffic deaths and injuries are preventable,” Lefeber said. “Whether it’s alcohol, legal prescriptions or illegal drugs, impaired drivers endanger everyone. As the summer travel season comes to an end, we want all drivers to be responsible.”
Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,050 alcohol-related crashes, including 167 deaths. Alcohol contributed to more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities.
Drug-impaired drivers are also putting people in danger on the roads. A driver’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by drugs, including prescription and over-the-counter medications. Last year, there were 2,250 drug-related crashes that caused 80 deaths.
That’s up from 1,749 crashes in 2019, including 59 fatalities.
Wisconsin officers have special training to help combat impaired driving, including:
• 5,752 police officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement to help detect and remove impaired drivers from the roads;
• 347 highly trained Drug Recognition Experts - among the most in the nation; and
• 25 multi-jurisdictional high-visibility enforcement task forces operating throughout the year, across the state.
Individuals in the community can help:
• If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver, or find a safe alternative way home. Never allow someone who is impaired to get behind the wheel
• Protect yourself and your passengers every time you travel. Make sure everyone is buckled up. • Watch your speed and eliminate distractions.
• If you suspect a driver is impaired call 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle, and location.
• Download the free “Drive Sober” mobile app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services. Some bars and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home.
• Rideshare services, plentiful in the Madison area, are another viable option.
“We want to make sure all travelers reach their destinations safely,” added Lefeber. “Our goal is not simply to make arrests, but to keep our roads as safe as possible.”