WISC-TV meteorologists Dan Fulton, Gary Cannalte, Haddie McLean and Chris Reese will appear in public service announcements on News 3 Now and TVW, urging viewers to donate gently-worn winter outerwear and accessories at area Klinke Cleaners locations, including the two Sun Prairie locations at 1225 W. Main St. and 2572 Ironwood Drive Suite 100.