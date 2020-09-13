Klinke Cleaners, WISC-TV, the Community Action Coalition, and Magic 98 (98.1 FM) recently announced their partnership for the 35th annual Koats for Kids winter coat drive. This year’s campaign runs Monday, Sept. 14-Saturday, Oct. 10.
Since 1986, area residents have joined together during Koats for Kids to collect more than 328,000 coats for individuals and families in need.
WISC-TV meteorologists will appear in public service announcements on News 3 Now and TVW, urging viewers to donate gently-worn winter outerwear and accessories at area Klinke Cleaners locations. Radio listeners will also hear Koats for Kids donation appeals on Magic 98.
Gently-used winter outerwear of all sizes are requested and appreciated, as are snow pants, scarves, hats, mittens/gloves and winter boots. Items which continue to be in greatest demand include infant and toddler snowsuits and jackets, and larger teen jackets (sizes 16-22).
In keeping with current COVID-19 health protocols, Klinke Cleaners is taking all precautions to ensure donor safety. This includes mandatory staff masking and frequent sanitizing of all customer contact points.
Donors are also encouraged to take advantage of the limited-contact drive-thru service available at most Klinke locations, including the two Sun Prairie locations at 1225 W. Main St. and 2572 Ironwood Drive Suite 100.
Donated items will be cleaned free of charge by Klinke Cleaners, then handed off to the Community Action Coalition for distribution in late October. Details will be announced on News 3 Now and Magic 98.
Koats for Kids daily reports, including coat counts and other donation-related details, will air throughout the campaign on News 3 This Morning and News 3 at Six. Radio listeners can also follow campaign progress by tuning in to Magic 98 for daily updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.