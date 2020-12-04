Sunshine Place and Colonial Club will get more city funding to help provide services to people during the pandemic.
The Sun Prairie City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 1 approved $60,000 for Sunshine Place and $50,000 for Colonial Club.
Sunshine Place also received $40,000 in city funds this summer after it reported high demand for services from people financially suffering because of the pandemic.
Sunshine Place Executive Director Joanna Cervantes reported that the rent and utility assistance fund was nearly depleted and families are still on the waitlist. The agency is working on getting a grant to cover the expenses, but those won’t be available until later next year, if approved. Families who qualify receive up to $300 in housing assistance in a 12-month period.
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, part of Sunshine Place operations, has doubled its food distribution this year with more people needing help, including a record number of first-time clients.
Cervantes said the additional city funds will be used for housing and utilities assistance, food recovery and transportation, and operations.
Colonial Club is also facing budget shortfalls after United Way of Dane County pulled its annual $50,000 funding of the senior center, during the agency’s funding reprioritization.
Colonial Club Executive Director Bob Power said that cut, along with a 75 percent drop in fundraising due to COVID-19 event cancellation, has created a financial strain on the organization.
The Colonial Club is closed to the public, but limited services are offered by appointment. Power said the Adult Day Center, case management, and supportive home care and transportation programs are continuing. On-site meal diners were moved to a home-delivered program with around 200 meals distributed each day.
District 4 Alder Al Guyant summed up his support for the additional funding for Colonial Club and Sunshine Place.
“If those services weren’t there, the community misery would be very high,” Guyant said. “So, we are doing a very important public safety, as well as moral action here.”
The council unanimously approved the Colonial Club and Sunshine Place requests Tuesday, but not without public comment from Sun Prairie resident Karen Follmann, who questioned the legality of the city to provide donations to non-profits.
With city meetings held virtually, Follman submitted an email on her concerns, the only public comment for the Dec. 1 city council meeting.
“Grants and donations (individual or corporation) should be the primary source of funding for non-profits, not taxpayer money,” Follmann wrote. “It appears that taxpayers continue to fund entities that are not part of the city government and operations and property taxes continue to rise.”
Sunshine Place received $100,000 city funding in 2019 for facility expansion assistance.
Colonial Club funding is part of the city’s cost-to-continue budget. Last year the Colonial Club received $210,000. In 2021, with the additional funding, the Colonial Club will get $260,000.
City Attorney Mark Leonard, who responded to Follmann’s inquiry at Tuesday’s virtual City Council meeting, said that the city has the authority under “constitutional home rule” to provide funding under public purpose doctrine for organizations that provide services to the Sun Prairie community.
Leonard said larger municipalities use a more involved process with requests for proposals (RFP) for services. He said because of the City of Sun Prairie’s size that was not required but it could be an option for the city.
The city council approved the 2021 funding requests through budget amendments that will increase this year’s budget by $80,000 and use $30,000 from contingency funds. City staff reported that the current 2020 budget is below the expenditure restraint limit, so increasing expenses would increase the starting point for the 2021 budget.
