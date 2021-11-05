A non-profit music and arts program in Sun Prairie will get $150,000 of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
Prairie Music and Arts will use the money for rent and payroll to help recover from lost revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization, based at 798 Lois Drive, has been in the city for more than 20 years, providing music, art and drama instruction for a fee and low or no-cost programming for K-12 students who need financial assistance or at-risk youth.
The program partners with four of the city’s Community Schools. A new program will also begin at Boys & Girls Club-MacKenzie Family Club in Sun Prairie this month, said Kari Engleson, the founder and executive director of the program.
In applying for the American Rescue Plan, Engelson said music and art can help students negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with mental health issues.
The 2021 $1.5 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) stimulus package was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March. The City of Sun Prairie is slated to get $3.6 million. The first payment was made this year, the remaining funds will come in 2022.
City officials have pledged to use the federal funds to help Sun Prairie residents hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal funds can be used to help businesses impacted by COVID-19, infrastructure improvement and extending broadband.
Prairie Music and Arts reported that with group instruction suspended and a drop in private music instruction during the pandemic, revenues have decreased by more than $77,000. Fundraising and special events revenues were down 75% with cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Engleson said the program relies on paid lessons revenues and donations to subsidize equitable outreach programs.
The organization will use the $150,000 for rent and payroll, Engleson said. The Sun Prairie City Council OK’d the funding on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The council previously approved ARPA funding to install air filters at the Sun Prairie Public Library, City Hall, Westside Community Building and the Colonial Club.
The Wetmore Park shelter will also get a re-do at an estimated half-million-dollar price tag. The park, city officials say, serves Sun Prairie’s low-income and minority population that has been disproportionally impacted by COVID-19.
The city will also spend $12,000 to install plexiglass in the city hall’s front counter and $57,000 to enclose the second-floor lobby to create a conference room.
The city expects to hire a social worker, at an estimated cost of $45,000, to partner with the Sun Prairie Police Department.
A grant administrator was also hired for an estimated $200,000 three-year contract to help the city stay compliant with the ARPA fund federal regulations.