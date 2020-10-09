Dane County Sheriff's Office (DASO) Badge

Dane County Sheriff's deputies cited a 52-year-old Marshall woman after a two-vehicle crash injured occupants of both vehicles on Friday, Oct. 9.

Dane County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said at 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway T near Seminary Springs Road in the Town of Burke.

A mini-van operated by Wendy J. Rutherford, age 52 of Marshall, was traveling westbound and crossed the center line, striking an oncoming Toyota Tundra pick-up truck.

The pick-up was operated by Judy A. Bennett, age 56 of Madison.

Both drivers were transported by EMS to UW Hospital. Bennett suffered minor injuries, while Rutherford, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Rutherford was issued several traffic citations, Schaffer said.

