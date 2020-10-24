The City of Sun Prairie is the proud owner of 61.6 acres of land, thanks to the Sun Prairie City Council approving the purchase for $320,320, or $5,200 per acre.
A report to the council by Wastewater Treatment Plant Supervisor Jeremy Creamer noted the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), located 3040 Bailey Road, is currently undergoing a facility upgrade to address strict phosphorus limits that go into effect in 2022 and to increase liquid treatment capacity to handle city growth for the next 10 to 20 years.
“After this upgrade and a planned upgrade in 2024 which will address solids capacity issues and will introduce a more sustainable way of handling biosolids, the plant site will be essentially built out with not much room for future expansion or upgrades,” Cramer wrote. “There is one area reserved for future aeration basins, but beyond that designated space, there is no available room for future expansion. It will be important to secure adjacent land to ensure space is available for future upgrades.”
The city recently became aware of two 30.8 acre parcels, located adjacent to the WWTP, being sold by Madison Crushing & Excavating. The land currently has no true road access and mainly consists of low lying land and has be mainly used for marsh hay production. There are no improvements on the property.
Cramer noted in his report the majority of the property is low in elevation and not usable for building reasons, but approximately 7-10 acres of this property has higher ground elevations and is located directly next to the wastewater property and is located in close proximity to the existing process tankage and biosolids handling building and could be utilized for future expansion needs.
The property was appraised by Rolling & Barnes, LLC and was given a market value estimate of $449,680 or $7,300 per acre. Conversations between Cramer, John Brigham of Capital Management Group and Bill Ziegler of Madison Crushing and Excavating resulted in the $5,200 per acre price for the land. The original asking price was $6,000 per acre.
Cramer recommended purchasing the land, with the wastewater department using the 7-10 acres for future treatment process tankage and or buildings. A majority of the remaining land could potentially be utilized as a compost site for composting the city’s yard waste (leaves, grass clippings, and wood chips from tree branches).
The property also has a drainage ditch, which goes around three sides of the property, that could potentially be enhanced for wastewater phosphorus credit generation.
“This enhancement could potentially create meandering walking trails,” Cramer wrote in his report, “and could be a location for environment education and viewing.”
Sun Prairie Public Works Committee Chair and District 1 Alder Steve Stocker asked for the item to be pulled from the Sun Prairie City Council’s Consent Agenda as part of the Tuesday, Oct. 20 council meeting. He said he felt city residents as well as alders would appreciate the opportunity to purchase land where WWTP could be expanded in the future.
City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said the WWTP will pay cash for the land our of funds it currently has available, so no tax dollars would be used to purchase the property.
City Public Works Director Adam Schleicher confirmed the land could be used for expanding the plant, but could be used for compost or hiking and biking trails until the expansion is needed.
“I think there’s lots of possibilities,” Schleicher said, “for this land in the future.”
Alders agreed and approved the land purchase unanimously.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.