The Sun Prairie Police Department reminds Sun Prairie area residents that city-sanctioned trick-or-treat hours in the City of Sun Prairie are on Halloween, Sunday Oct. 31, from 5-7 pm.
The following Halloween safety tips are provided by the Sun Prairie Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services:
Costume safety
• Choose costumes that are light-colored and more visible to motorists.
• Use reflective tape to decorate costumes and candy bags to increase visibility of children to drivers.
• Use make-up rather than a mask; if your child’s costume does include a mask, make sure it fits snugly and that the eyeholes are large enough to allow full vision.
• Children should wear well-fitting, sturdy shoes.
• Costumes should be short enough that a child will not trip and fall.
• Do not use toy weapons as a part of any costume.
• Costumes should be made of flame-retardant material.
• Do not use novelty contacts such as “cat eyes” or “snake eyes.”
Pedestrian safety
• Engage in Halloween activities in well-lit areas.
• Do not Trick-or-Treat alone.
• Do not enter homes or apartments without adult supervision.
• Stay on sidewalks and obey all traffic signs/signals.
• Remind children to walk, not run, and to only cross streets at crosswalks.
• Be sure your children are accompanied by a responsible adult who has a flashlight. Flashlights or chemical light sticks should be used so that children can see and be seen by motorists.
Halloween home safety
• Residents should turn on an outside lights if welcoming trick-or-treaters. Make sure your front steps or porch area is well-lit.
• Remove obstacles from your lawn, porch, or steps if you are expecting trick-or-treaters.
• Avoid using candle-lit jack-o-lanterns if possible. If you do use flame-lit candles, don’t place them near curtains, furnishings, or decorations. Move them off porches where children’s costumes may ignite.
• Keep your pets in another room when you are expecting trick-or-treaters.
• Small children should not carve pumpkins; instead, allow them to draw the designs on the pumpkin and adults may carve.
Treat safety
• Instruct children to wait until they are home to eat any candy.
• Check candy and novelty toys for potential choking hazards.
• Make sure packaging doesn't have any tears or tampering.
• Throw away anything that looks suspicious.
Motorist safety tips
• Motorists should slow down, especially in residential areas.
• Watch for children darting out from parked cars.
• When driving children around on Halloween, use child safety seats or seatbelts, and have children get out of cars on the curb side, not facing traffic.
• If exiting your vehicle to participate in trick or treating, remember to remove vehicle keys and not leave valuables in your vehicle.
• Use extreme caution when backing.
The SPPD will be proactively patrolling Sun Prairie neighborhoods, and making some contact with trick-or-treaters and their accompanying parents or guardians. The SPPD can be contacted via the non-emergency Dispatch Center number at 608-837-7336 to report any problems, observations, or safety concerns.