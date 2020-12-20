During Tuesday’s Sun Prairie City Council meeting, City Treasurer Kristin Vander Kooi provided a brief overview about how taxpayers can pay city property taxes without being able to pay them in person.
All city buildings are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but alternative methods exist to pay your 2020 city tax bills that were mailed earlier this week:
Drop Box — City residents may use one of two dropbox locations:
• At the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St., where the green dropbox is located inside the Main Street entrance in the foyer between the Sun Prairie Police Department East Precinct and City Hall; or
• At the Westside Community Service Building, 2598 W. Main St., where the dropbox is located inside the entry foyer from the parking lot.
E-Check — E-Check payments can be processed online through the City of Sun Prairie website at www.cityofsunprairie.com. There is a $1 fee for this service.
Credit Card — Credit card payments can be processed online through Jan. 27, 2021 on the website www.cityofsunprairie.com. A fee equal to 2.35% of the amount of the payment will be charged.
The city will not process payments on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24; Christmas Day, Dec. 25; New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, New Year’s Day Jan. 1, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
People making their payments by check and dropping them off in the city drop boxes should keep these instructions to include the following:
• Parcel number on the check;
• Phone number on check, for questions; and
• The payment stub from the tax bill.
Endorsement on back of escrow checks only — If there are multiple names on the “Payable To:” line, all parties must sign the back of the check before submitting to City of Sun Prairie. If your escrow check exceeds the amount due for your taxes, a refund will be issued to the name and address of the homeowner on the tax bill. The refund will be issued within 30 days.
For a receipt — Taxpayers must include a self-addressed, stamped envelope for the City of Sun Prairie Finance Department to mail a copy of your receipt after payment is made.
A payment must be postmarked by Dec. 31, 2020 at the latest for payment to be applied in 2020. More information may be obtained on the city’s website at https://www.cityofsunprairie.com/321/Property Taxes .
Individuals with questions can email the City of Sun Prairie Finance Department at taxes@cityofsunprairie.com or call 608-825-1192 on non-holiday weekdays during business hours.
Vander Kooi recently made a video for the Sun Prairie Media Center about the tax payment process and that video may also be seen at ksun.tv or as part of the regular program schedule on KSUN (Channel 983 on Spectrum cable or channels 13 or 1013 on TDS TV).
Tax Increment Grant OK’d for new senior housing
Acting on a request from City Economic Development Director Neil Stechschulte, the council approved a $2.1 million tax increment grant to Cohen Esrey for its 100-unit affordable housing project for seniors and veterans to be located at 818 W. Main St.
A brief discussion occurred during the council meeting involving concerns raised by both District 4 Alder Al Guyant and District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs. Both were concerned the 92 parking spaces the new development will include might be reduced based on the language in the resolution.
Stechschulte said City Planning Director Tim Semmann assured him that the developer is still bound by the agreement to provide the spaces as outlined in both the general development plan and the precise implementation plan.
The resolution to provide tax increment finance (TIF) funding does not mention the parking spaces, which generated concerned inquiries from both Jacobs and Guyant.
The TIF grant resolution was part of the council’s consent agenda and was pulled and discussed before a final vote was taken to approve it.
The grant assistance of $2.1 million on a pay-as-you-go basis during a projected 17-year period from the city to complete the financing required to construct the project.
The 100-unit development is a WHEDA-qualified affordable housing project for seniors and veterans.
Council OK’s changes for Glass Nickel site
Acting on a recommendation from City Economic Development Specialist Taylor Brown, alders approved an amendment to the purchase and sale of property at 402 East Main/109-11 E. Main St.
In a memo to the council, Brown reminded the council that on June 16, 2020, alders approved the Purchase & Sale Agreement between the city and Proper Boug LLC (Adam Bougie) for 402 E Main/109-111 Vine St. Bougie is proposing to construct a new Glass Nickel Pizza location on the site along with apartments.
At the time of approval, staff and Bougie were working on the contingencies and planning for a closing in late summer.
Economic conditions did not improve as originally assumed, and closing has been delayed until spring 2021.
Brown wrote that there are three key deadlines laid out in the Purchase & Sale Agreement that required amending:. That all contingencies be satisfied or waived on or before June 1, 2021; footings and foundations for the project be completed no later than Sept. 30, 2021; and, the final construction deadline of has been pushed out one month from December 31, 2021 to January 31, 2022.
Alders approved the changes as part of the council’s Consent Agenda without discussion.
Technical glitch? No problem
Concerns from a constituent about speeding motorists on St. Albert the Great Drive were unable to be heard during the Dec. 15 meeting because of a glitch in getting the person’s audio to function. But, because the individual contacted alders in advance to describe his request for city assistance, Mayor Paul Esser said the Sun Prairie Police Department is investigating the man’s concerns.
