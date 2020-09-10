A damage estimate is pending from a Sept. 9 Town of Sun Prairie barn fire where 17 area fire agencies responded.
Dane County Sheriff's and Sun Prairie Fire Department officials said the fire destroyed a barn in the 6000 block of Highway VV. At approximately 7:29 p.m., Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies and multiple local fire agencies responded to a barn fire at 9182 Highway VV in the Town of Sun Prairie. Upon arrival the barn was fully engulfed.
Fire Chief Chris Garrison said the fire's glow could be seen from miles away and that all occupants were outside of the home adjacent to the barn which was impacted by flames. "Command immediately went to a defensive position and worked to protect the many exposures including the farm house and neighboring homes," Garrison said.
The property owner told fire officials that two fuel tanks were located in the barn and that several vehicles were located in the various structures on the property.
Garrison said crews from 17 neighboring departments worked for more than four hours to contain the fire.
Portable water tanks were set up as 15 Water Tenders shuttled more than 171,000 gallons of water to mitigate the fire. Crews will remain on the scene all night to attend to hot-spots and rekindles.
The fire is currently under investigation by the Sun Prairie Fire Department.
Garriso said damage will be assessed on Sept. 10.
The family will be displaced until the property can be deemed safe to return.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.