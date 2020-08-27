Evoke to relaunch as a consignment shop

Evoke, a downtown Sun Prairie’s community studio space will re-invent itself under COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and become a consignment shop.
Owner Erica Beckman expects to carry goods from local artisans, up-cycle items, and home goods. Artists that she worked through Makers Markets, will be featured, along with some new vendors too.
Beckman, an artist, will also sell craft kits to keep DIY busy.
“It will help people be creative at home,” Beckman said.
Evoke’s new transformation is expected to open in October in time for the holiday shopping season. The 1,100 sq. ft. studio at 202 E. Main St. has been part of wave of new businesses that have opened in downtown Sun Prairie in the last five years.
Since 2019, Evoke has hosted Makers Markets, yoga classes, parties and art workshops, but Beckman said she pulled back from that because of the virus. But she does have plans to start up some smaller art workshops later this year—she just wants to see how things go.
Find updates at facebook.com/evokesunprairie and www.evokesunprairie.com. Contact Evoke at evokesunprairie@gmail.com for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.