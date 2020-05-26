Water main installation will take place during the week of May 26 as part of the Buena Vista Drive-Beech Court project, according to City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson.
The contractor will continue with water main installation on Buena Vista Drive from Audley to Bird Street this week.
Christenson said a second crew may come in to start switching water services over to the new water main later this week at the west end of the project.
The contractor should be giving residents a day's notice as to when you can expect this to happen. Water service may be shut off for two to three hours to switch over to the new main.
Residents are also asked to use temporary mailboxes located at the intersection of Davison and Buena Vista Drive until existing mailboxes are reinstalled at the end of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.