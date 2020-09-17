Authorities say the man killed in motorcycle crash on Madison's west side was 27-year-old Damarico L. Leggett of Sun Prairie.

The crash occurred on S. Whitney Way near Marathon Drive in the City of Madison and was reported to authorities around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15. 

Leggett was transported to a hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

The Dane County Medical Examiners preliminary results of the examination confirm that Leggett’s death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash.

This death is being investigated by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

