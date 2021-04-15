Oliver Herold

Note: This is the seventh in a series of informational profiles about Sun Prairie Public Library pages.

Oliver Herold, Page I (10 hours/week)

How long have you worked at the library -- 6 months. The library was my first job and it could not be a better introduction into a professional setting.

Favorite aspect of the job -- My favorite aspect is the people I get to work with. I love my coworkers and the environment they create.

Fun facts about yourself -- A fun fact about myself is that my mom was the director of the library for 8 years before Svetha!

What I’ve learned during this unusual year -- I’ve learned a lot this year, one of my favorites, though, has been how to crochet, I’ve been making little stuffed animals for my friends a lot.

What you are most looking forward to when we get back to normal -- I’m most looking forward to being able to go to the gym without a mask on, and big group gatherings.

Favorite book -- “Carry on” by Rainbow Rowell

Favorite series -- Shameless.

