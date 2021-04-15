Note: This is the seventh in a series of informational profiles about Sun Prairie Public Library pages.
Oliver Herold, Page I (10 hours/week)
How long have you worked at the library -- 6 months. The library was my first job and it could not be a better introduction into a professional setting.
Favorite aspect of the job -- My favorite aspect is the people I get to work with. I love my coworkers and the environment they create.
Fun facts about yourself -- A fun fact about myself is that my mom was the director of the library for 8 years before Svetha!
What I’ve learned during this unusual year -- I’ve learned a lot this year, one of my favorites, though, has been how to crochet, I’ve been making little stuffed animals for my friends a lot.
What you are most looking forward to when we get back to normal -- I’m most looking forward to being able to go to the gym without a mask on, and big group gatherings.
Favorite book -- “Carry on” by Rainbow Rowell
Favorite series -- Shameless.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.