With the July 31 property tax due date approaching, do not fall for a recent tax mail scam conflating the state Department of Revenue judgments with county property tax collection. Adam Gallagher, Dane County Treasurer, said official notices from the Dane County Treasurer include the following: a county seal, the office email, any relevant parcel number/s, and how to pay.
The three ways to pay Dane County property taxes by July 31 are:
• By Mail: Dane County Treasurer, PO Box 1299, Madison, WI 53701-1299
• At the City-County Building: 210 Martin Luther King Blvd, Madison, WI 53703
• Online: http://treasurer.countyofdane.com/online
The Dane County Treasurer encourages taxpayers to double-check you have the right parcel numbers, make sure the numerical Courtesy Box = Legal Line written words, and not to wait until the last week of July to pay.
Paying early provides an opportunity to correct errors before the deadline. It can take up to 14 days to resolve an online payment error, a check mailed to the wrong address, or an insufficient funds payment.
The cost of missing the final tax installment deadline is severe. Under state law, interest and penalty charges are 1.5 percent unpaid principal per month back to Feb. 1 (10.5% in August for 2020 taxes) — making it imperative to pay property taxes on time to avoid a delinquency.
Property owners mailing their Dane County notice should return the bottom section of their notice with their payment. Signed checks should be made out for the exact amount due, including the parcel number on the memo line.
If you also owe City of Madison taxes, pay the Madison City Treasurer directly with a separate check.