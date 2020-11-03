A program that requires Sun Prairie’s generosity and volunteers will need just a little bit more help in order to meet the needs of 500 families including 1,500 children this holiday season when the Spirit of Giving program gets under way.
For those who may not have heard about it, Spirit of Giving — which works under the Sunshine Place network of community programs — matches families in need of gifts and food for their children during the Christmas season with community members who want to help.
The program provides assistance to families who live in the Sun Prairie Area School District. The application process is already under way and continues until Nov. 15 (or 500 families register), with food and gift distribution happening early December.
Families needing help, with children ages birth-18 and either attending school in the Sun Prairie Area School District or living in the city of Sun Prairie (if your child or children do not attend school because they not school-aged, home-schooled, etc.), can apply online starting Nov. 2 through Nov. 16th or until the program registration reaches a maximum of 500 applications.
If your family applied for and qualified for the free or reduced lunch program for the 2020-21 school year you should have already been contacted by the Sun Prairie Area School District Nutrition Department by phone, text, and/or email about how to apply for the 2020 Spirit of Giving program.
If your family lives in Sun Prairie and did not apply or qualify for the free and reduced school lunch program, but would like assistance for the holidays, contact spiritofgiving.sp@gmail.com or call 608-352-8555 for information about how to apply for Spirit of Giving. With many people unemployed or under-employed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need is expected to be greater this year, so families should not wait if they have the opportunity to apply.
How to help
Individuals who want to help as part of Spirit of Giving may sponsor families so that each child receives a gift for the holidays. Spirit of Giving partners with Sun Prairie area churches to get children on its list sponsored for a gift.
Individuals choosing someone to sponsor at their church are probably working with the Spirit of Giving Program and helping Sun Prairie kids.
“I’m really excited to be able to work with them because they take a lot of our bigger families and get all their members together to kind of help support those groups,” remarked Spirit of Giving co-chair Kathy Schumann. “So that’s really great. We even have some businesses we’ve reached out to that have supported a lot of families in the past and a few of them have committed already to sponsoring as well. So it’s great to kind of get that response.”
Besides area businesses, Sun Prairie civic organizations also support Spirit of Giving each year by donating funds and sponsoring children.
This year there will not be school-sponsored food drives due to COVID-19, so instead, Spirit of Giving is asking for donations to cover the cost of Spirit of Giving food boxes (about $40 each, a total cost of $20,000).
Those wishing to sponsor a family should keep these key dates in mind:
November 16 – Database of families to sponsor opens (the link will be available here/sunshineplace.org). Community members can choose children to sponsor by family (there will be families with one child or multiple children). Sponsors should plan to spend between $40-$50 per child they sponsor.
Families get sponsored very quickly, but the database will remain open until the first week of December.
After registering, family sponsors will receive information about when to bring unwrapped gifts to the Sunshine Supper facility so volunteers can get them ready to give to the families.
In addition to sponsoring children with gifts, sponsors may also contribute donations toward food boxes online at https://sunshine.z2systems.com/np/clients/sunshine/donation.jsp?campaign=18&.
“It’s just to make sure that it goes to our program,” Spirit of Giving co-chair Michele Olsen said. “They need to know to do the dropdown that says Spirit of Giving and go to our page on the website.”
December 9 – Gift Intake/Drop off Day at the Sunshine Supper facility, located at 1632 W. Main St.
Gifts and food are scheduled for distribution on Saturday, Dec. 12.
When it comes to social distancing, Schumann and Olsen like to joke that the Spirit of Giving was social distancing before social distancing was cool.
Families drive through the parking lot of the Sunshine Supper Building to receive their food and gifts, never even needing to leave their cars.
“All they have to do is pop their trunk or will open their car door, backseat door, whatever they want,” Olsen added, “and we’ll give them everything and they go on their way.”
Both Olsen and Schumann said to watch the Sunshine Place Facebook page for more opportunities to volunteer through Sign-Up Genius as the distribution gets closer.
For more information, if you would like to volunteer for gift distribution day, or if you have questions about Spirit of Giving, email spiritofgiving.sp@gmail.com.
