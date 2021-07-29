The Sun Prairie School Board held a public hearing on the 2021-22 Sun Prairie Area School District budget on Monday, July 26 — without input from the public.
The public hearing for the proposed $237.3 million budget — which received no submitted comments from the public — is not the last time the public will get a chance to provide input.
The board will once again consider the budget on Aug. 23 before the annual electors meeting on Oct. 4 when the public will have an opportunity to approve the proposed $69.2 million school purpose tax levy, which represents a reduction of $2.5 million, or 3.5%, from last year’s levy. The projected school-purpose mill rate, according to Director of Business and Finance Phil Frei, will drop 6.3% from $12.75 to $11.95. If the levy remains in place, it would mean school purpose taxes of $2,390 for owners of a $200,000 property in the district.
Frei explained the budget, developed as a result of a step-by-step comprehensive budget calendar approved by the board, includes six strategic budget items totaling $1,656,900:
• A Professional Educator Compensation Program — $500,000;
• Hiring a Planning Principal for Sun Prairie West High School — $165,000;
• Budgeting for Sun Prairie West High School staffing — $333,000;
• Move School-Based Administrator Associates to 260-Day Contracts — $33,900;
• Hiring a new Director of Systemic Equity and Inclusion and support staff — $225,000; and
• Installation of playgrounds at all three of Sun Prairie’s middle schools, including the new Central Heights Middle School — $400,000.
State budget did district no favors
Frei said the state biennial budget signed by Gov. Tony Evers did not benefit the district.
“Governor Evers did sign it — and that’s probably the only good news for school districts,” Frei said.
The budget allows for $0 increase in the revenue limit for school districts, and allows for a minimal increase in special education aid. The new budget has no allowance for a COVID-19 enrollment drop. Frei said about 90 percent of districts experienced an enrollment drop last year due to COVID-19.
The new budget relies on districts to use Federal ESSER funds, which is not consistent with federal rules. And while the governor approved $100M for additional aid to school, at this time it is unknown how that money will be allocated or when we will receive that money.
“We’re kind of in limbo on that,” Frei told the board.
The budget includes a large increase in equalized aid, but no increase in revenue limit. The result is that it only reduces property taxes.
Budget based on 50-student enrollment increase
Frei explained the proposed budget is based on an increase of 50 students or 0.6% District administration is using a conservative growth of 50 students, Frei said, but enrollment will be monitored over summer and the budget will be adjusted as needed. The UW-Applied Population Lab Enrollment Projection shows an increase of 233 students.
Right now, Frei said about 20 students per week have been enrolling in the district, and the district is showing a net loss of 14 students from last year’s Third Friday Count. In 2020-21, student enrollment, also known as membership, decreased by 75 students or 0.9%.
The budget is based on a rolling three year student membership average of 8,317 students, Frei said.
Frei said compensation (salary and benefits) accounts for an estimated 82%, or $94,300,000, of general and special education budget, but does include some savings:
Health Insurance — Due to a successful bid in 2018, the Health Maintenance Organization health insurance premium will stay the same for 2022. Employees can choose either the HMO or Point of Service plan. Total budget of $13,200,000. Employees will pay the difference above the HMO if they choose the POS plan.
Dental Insurance — Projected to go up 0% on January 1, 2022. Total budget of $1,300,000.
Wisconsin Retirement Service — Frei said on Monday, the state projected for a reduction of .25 percent.
Cost avoidance is also part of the budget. Frei explained the following were implemented to save budget dollars for the 2021-22 school year:
Health Insurance — A 0% increase in premiums starting Jan. 1, 2022, totaling an estimated savings of $800,000.
Decreased short-term borrowing interest cost — Due to SPASD increasing its cash reserves, the district has experienced a savings of $65,000.
Weber: Lawmakers need to ‘get their heads out of their you-know-where’
Reaction from board members ranged from questions to indignation.
Board Governance Officer Tom Weber noted the budget projection shows the district transferring $1 million from Fund 10 to Fund 27 to cover special education costs in the district.
“My comment is at some point I hope the folks in Madison get their heads out of their you-know-where,” Weber said, adding that it is completely unsustainable for districts to continue to transfer more revenue.
Making it more frustrating, Weber said, is the $0 revenue cap increase which means “there’s nothing to backfill those dollars.”
Weber also said he could have used a different description for Madison lawmakers, but elected not to.
“Thanks Tom for keeping it rated G tonight,” remarked Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder.
Board Treasurer Dave Hoekstra wondered that if ESSER funds could not be used for district budget items how they could cover nurses and online instructor expenses.
Frei said they are allowed under ESSER 2, but not for salaries and benefits for regular district employees.
Schroeder said the budget fails to point to other “big rocks” — budget priorities the board previously identified such as the joint SPASD-City of Sun Prairie Employee Health Clinic and Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) increases.
“I think we need to be clear with the community that we have some big rocks besides these six budget items,” Schroeder said, referring to the six budget items listed early in the presentation by Frei.
Class sizes are staying the same, Schroeder said, adding, “We need to communicate that to the public.”
But Schroeder also showed appreciation for the work Frei and Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter and their team undertakes to present the budget (see the budget PDF with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
“It’s tough and we don’t have the funds to do everything we want to do,” the board president said, adding that he wants the district to articulate and communicate strategic choices SPASD is making beyond the current year.
Future budget actions
August 23 — Sun Prairie School Board acts on Proposed Budget — Opportunity for the public to comment.
October 4 — School District holds Annual Electors Meeting to set tax levy — Electors will have a chance to comment.
By October 31 — School board adopts the final budget.