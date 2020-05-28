State Farm agents donate $1,000 to food pantry

Food pantries are seeing record numbers of families experiencing food insecurity across the country, and the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry is no exception. To help solve the demand, State Farm Insurance agents Geoff Wilkins and Steve Pierick joined forces to help out where they could.
“Working, and living, in Sun Prairie for the last 20 years, you develop a deep connection to the community and its residents,” said Wilkins. “I wanted to help those that needed a little extra help right now. Food should not ever be something that people have to struggle with”
“Representing our agencies and State Farm Insurance here in Sun Prairie for 35 years
combined, we are proud to call this our home and to help our neighbors,” Pierick said. “We appreciate the support of the Sun Prairie community for all these years. The thought of a child going hungry hurts my heart; we’re glad to do just a little bit to help make sure that doesn’t happen.”
The $1,000 donation was presented to Mark Thompson, Food Pantry Board President, on Wednesday, May 20.
“This donation will certainly help us feed many families,” said Thompson. “It comes at a good time, as we saw a significant increase in families needing assistance last month, with no sign of that number going down anytime soon.”
Both Pierick and Wilkins said the best possible outcome from their donation would be for others to add to it as they are able, so that no one in our community will struggle with food insecurity.
If you would like to donate to the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, visit the food pantry website at http://sunprairiefoodpantry.com/ .
