Note: This is the sixth in a series of informational profiles about Sun Prairie Public Library pages.
Lilly Kovach, Page I (10 hours/week)
How long have you worked at the library -- 6 months.
Favorite aspect of the job -- The best part about working at the library is all the friends I’ve made here! Everyone is super nice.
Fun facts about yourself -- I play three instruments: piano, viola, and guitar.
What I’ve learned during this unusual year -- This past year I’ve learned a lot about the world. There’s a lot going on around us and most times we hardly notice.
Favorite Book -- My favorite book is “Dragonwatch: Champion of the Titan Games”
