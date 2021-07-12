Dane County authorities on July 8 charged five northern Wisconsin men with attempted homicide for their alleged participation in a Sept. 9, 2020 Sun Prairie shooting.
The incident left a Sun Prairie man with a “obliterated” right hand and a gunshot wound to the eye, according to the criminal complaint, which stated the incident occurred because one of the five males had been robbed during a trip to the city earlier the same day.
Curtis W.C. Gadke, 36, of Wisconsin Rapids, told police he had been to Sun Prairie the afternoon of Sept. 9 after another man, Riley J. Esselman, 22, also of Wisconsin Rapids, had arranged for Gadke to buy a half-pound of marijuana from someone in Sun Prairie.
But Gadke said he was robbed by two men in masks, then headed back to Wisconsin Rapids.
According to the complaint:
Later the same day a group of four men gathered and drove back to the apartment building in the 200 block of Foxdale Drive, where Gadke’s robbery had occurred, to “beat some (expletive),” a witness said one of the men, Luke D. Harmon, 29, of Wisconsin Rapids, told her.
After arriving at the apartment building around 10:40 p.m. the same night, Brandon J. Hermanson, 38, of Wisconsin Rapids and Jerrod M. Worzella, 24, of Hatley, went to an apartment and tapped on a sliding glass door. When the door opened, one of the two said, “Put your hands up,” and a man later identified as Worzella fired shots from an AR-15 rifle that struck the male victim, who was injured.
An officer noted the victim’s right hand appeared “obliterated” by the gunshot, and a doctor told police the area around the man’s right eye had also sustained a gunshot wound. The complaint states a rifle believed to have been used in the shooting was found by someone on April 1.
After the shooting, Worzella ran to a nearby bar where a Dane County Sheriff’s Department detective found him but let him leave after deciding he did not fit the description of either suspect in the shooting. Sun Prairie police later matched surveillance images from the apartment building to video from the bar to determine that Worzella was, in fact, a suspect.
Information from Worzella’s Facebook account helped police identify Gadke, who was wearing an ankle monitor that showed he had been in Sun Prairie between 2:30 and 3:03 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Worzella is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. The others are all charged with being a party to attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
All five men were under Wisconsin Department of Corrections supervision and are currently in custody in either state prisons or county jails and are scheduled to appear in Dane County Circuit Court this week. Contacted by police in November, Gadke initially denied stopping in Sun Prairie, then admitted he had gone there to buy marijuana but was robbed.
A witness in Wisconsin Rapids told police Gadke returned home and told Worzella about being robbed, and Worzella decided to go back to Sun Prairie along with Esselman, Harmon and Hermanson.
When Esselman returned home around 3 a.m., he told the witness Worzella had shot someone in defense of Gadke. The witness said Esselman was “freaking out” and said he needed to “lay low.” The same witness said she later saw Worzella at Gadke’s home and Worzella was “freaking out” and needed to flee.