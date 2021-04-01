An April 8 hearing will decide the fate of the Club Bristol strip club troubled by recent gunfire incidents.
Neighbors, who filed a complaint, are calling for the strip club located at the corner of highways V and N to be closed down citing ongoing safety issues surrounding the business.
The Town Board will review the club’s liquor license at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 8 at the Bristol Town Hall, 7747 County Hwy. N, with residents and Club Bristol owners making their case. The hearing is open to the public.
The strip club has come under scrutiny after a string of recent gunfire incidents on Feb. 27, March 3 and March 7.
Zachary M. Leonard, 29 of Mississippi/Wisconsin was arrested in the March 3 incident and faces multiple felony charges for discharging a firearm, endangering safety and criminal damage to property. Leonard was reported to have a blood-alcohol level more than three times over the legal limit. Leonard reportedly was arrested after crashing his vehicle in the ditch shortly after he left the Club Bristol. Additional firearms and ammunition were found in the vehicle, according to Dane County Sheriff Deputies.
A complaint filed by neighbors of the Club Bristol strip club alleges that the business is a “disorderly, riotous and indecent house” and can’t safely operate in a residential neighborhood.
Club Bristol owners say they have re-opened with new safety measures in place, including closing early and installing driver’s license scanners, and haven’t had a problem since.
The license review hearing was scheduled for March 31 but was postponed so Club Bristol owners could hire a lawyer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.