The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation has kicked off a contest that challenges all 4-H members to explore their creativity.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Celebrates the Arts Art Contest is open to any current Wisconsin 4-H member, with cash prizes totaling nearly $1,000. The contest will be held virtually, with photos of all entries submitted electronically. Entries are being accepted now through November 1.
The contest is broken into eight categories:
- Drawing Using Any Medium
- Painting (acrylic, watercolor or oil)
- Pottery, Ceramics or Clay
- Photography
- Paper
- Fabric, Yarn or Fiber
- Wood
- Any Other Media (ex: digital, metalcraft, jewelry, leatherwork, wax, eggshells, taxidermy, etc.)
A winner will be chosen in each category with a Best of Show award given the top entry as chosen by the judging committee. Category winners will be purchased by the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation for $100, with the Best of Show entry receiving an additional $150.
Winners will be notified by email by Nov. 20, and a complete winner’s list, as well as photos of the winning entries, will be on the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation website by Dec. 15, 2020.
For official contest rules and requirements and how to submit photos of artwork, visit Wis4HFoundation.org/events/celebrate-the-arts/ .
Winning entries become the property of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. The Foundation will sell the art in an art auction to be held in the spring of 2021.
Proceeds from the Celebrate the Arts auction will be split with half invested in the Talen Endowment for 4-H Arts Programming for future program needs and half used for arts programming in the next 4-H program year.
Since 1914, Wisconsin 4-H has helped young people develop the skills they need to meet the demands of our complex and changing world. Growing out of a rich history of agricultural clubs that helped the University of Wisconsin Extension connect families to research-based advancements in farming technology and techniques, today’s 4-H has expanded to include science (STEM), leadership, healthy living and communications programming that will help Wisconsin youth build a healthier and more prosperous future.
4-H is one of the largest and oldest statewide youth organizations in Wisconsin, offering a wide variety of programs in both urban and rural settings.
From the 4-H activities in the City of Milwaukee to the 4-H clubs in rural areas of Bayfield County, 4-H is making a positive impact on young people throughout the state. Nearly 150,000 youth participate in the Wisconsin 4-H program each year, and more than 22,000 volunteers support the program.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, based in Madison, provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin.
By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the foundation supports 4-H leadership, youth development and community-building activities throughout the state.
Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation by visiting www.Wis4HFoundation.org.
