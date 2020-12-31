Sun Prairie Realtor and Radio Personality Bill Baker announced he is running for the District 2 Alder Seat currently held by Bob Jokisch.
“We live in the greatest city in Wisconsin and whether it is selling a home to a new resident or talking about one of our outstanding restaurants, I have always been proud to represent our amazing city,” Baker said.
Recently, Baker was the recipient of the Charles D. Ashley award presented by Mayor Paul Esser and the entire City Council for his community involvement and nonprofit activities. During that ceremony on Zoom, Baker thanked the City Council and corrected an article from Money magazine. Baker wanted all viewing to know that Money Magazine made a mistake when they rated Sun Prairie the 40th best place to live, because it has always been #1.
Baker has been a real estate broker in the greater Sun Prairie area for more than 15 years.
When not selling real estate, Baker can be found on 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio as the volunteer host of Good Morning Sun Prairie, The Sun Prairie Real Estate Show, and most notably, part of the KSUN broadcast team for Sun Prairie Football.
“I believe that sharing your time, talent, and treasure, strengthens any organization or city, and it needs to start with the man in the mirror,” Baker said.
“One of my favorite activities is Sunshine Supper. On the outside, it appears that we are sharing a meal, but the reality is that we are sharing a meal and showing the folks of Sun Prairie through our interactions, that we care and appreciate every single one of them,” Baker said.
Baker staid giving back to the community and helping people has always been my priority. “Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, the Media Center, the Anti-Bullying Collaborative, Christian Giving Fund, and St Albert the Great, are just a few ways that I share my time, talent, and treasure, but receiving the Charles D Ashley Award made me ask ‘What more can I do’?”
Baker said he decided to run for office because of the Ashley Award and knowing that the city council and Mayor appreciated his efforts.
“I will be sharing more of my vision in the upcoming campaign, but I will maintain strong core services for Sun Prairie and safety leads the way, Baker said. “I will make sure that our emergency services are prepared and have the necessary equipment, and I will guard the city budget. Housing is an issue in Sun Prairie and who better than a Realtor on the city council to lead the way and facilitate change.”
Baker is the owner of The Baker Realty Group and studied Business Administration at Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Va.; he can be reached via email at bakerwmj@gmail.com
