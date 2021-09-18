The Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation recently announced Theresa Stevens as the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation’s new executive director.
The full-time position will accelerate the foundation’s progress in its fundraising and development efforts, including an upcoming capital campaign for the Sun Prairie Public Library’s expansion. Stevens is the first to serve in this full-time capacity, which originated as a recommendation included in the Development & Fundraising Plan and Report for the Sun Prairie Public Library completed in 2019 by Library Strategies.
Stevens’ most recent professional experience includes her role as Senior Development Program Specialist for the University of Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.
Her skills and expertise in development initiatives, annual giving, donor stewardship, and capital campaigns combined with her knowledge of the Sun Prairie community as one of two alders serving District 2 on the Sun Prairie City Council makes her uniquely qualified for this position.
Stevens will assume her position as the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation Executive Director on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
To learn more about the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation, visit online at https://www.sunlibfoundation.org.