The Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, Oct. 4 announced that Delta Airlines will begin non-stop service from Madison to New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) on October 13, 2021, running daily.
“We are happy to have Delta Airlines add non-stop flights to New York at the Dane County Regional Airport,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “This addition will create more opportunities for residents of south-central Wisconsin to visit New York City and other east coast locations.”
“A direct daily flight to LaGuarda is a huge asset for our business community, and the upcoming holidays are the perfect time for leisure travel to the Big Apple,” said Airport Director Kim Jones. “Delta Airlines continues to offer great service to MSN travelers, and Dane County Regional Airport continues to provide the convenience of a short drive to the airport, easy parking and shorter lines,” she said.
The Dane County Regional Airport provides seamless, low-stress, and affordable options for both leisure and business travelers, with non-stop departures to cities including: Seattle, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Denver, Charlotte, Newark, New York and one-stop access to worldwide destinations.
In addition, DCRA offers travelers a wide range of services aimed at making travel easier and more convenient as well, including free Wireless Internet, a Business Center with training and conference rooms, family lounges and private mother’s lounges. Visit msnairport.com for more information.