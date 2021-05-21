Sun Prairie joins a dozen Wisconsin municipalities banning a therapy that tries to “convert” gay, bisexual or transgender kids and teens.
Mayor Paul Esser pushed for a city ordinance to protect Sun Prairie’s young LGBTQ+ population against any practice that tries to change a person’s gender expression and identity, or sexual orientation.
It’s a personal goal for Esser to create diversity in the city, inspired by his son Brian, who is gay and lives in Brooklyn, New York with their adopted children. The couple hasn’t experienced conversion therapy, but they had an acquaintance that did. After Esser heard about that, and researched the issue, he decided to push for the conversion ban ordinance.
The city council unanimously approved the ordinance at its May 18 meeting.
A 2020 Trevor Project National Survey found that 6 out of 10 LGBTQ+ youth said someone attempted to convince them to change their sexual orientation and 10 percent reported undergoing the practice as a minor. Youth who went through the therapy report higher rates of suicide attempts, mental health issues and drug/alcohol abuse.
The conversion therapy ban supports the city’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, Esser said and marks another step in making the city safe and welcoming to all.
“In order for the City of Sun Prairie to prosper, we must speak out against harmful practices that impact vulnerable communities,” Esser said.
Over the last five years, the city has moved toward fulfilling recommendations from the Ad Hoc Steering Committee on Diversity, including a nondiscrimination ordinance enacted in May 2017. Esser said the conversion therapy ban builds on that ordinance and continues the city’s mission for diversity and inclusion. The Youth and Family Commission also recommended the city’s ban on conversion therapy.
Esser’s proposal comes as Republican Wisconsin lawmakers show support for conversion therapy.
After a state Department of Safety and Professional Standard rule prohibited “conversion” therapy, Senate and Assembly Republicans introduced a bill that would allow therapists and social workers to continue the practice. State Senator Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) responded by reintroducing a bill that would ban conversion therapy.
The City of Madison banned conversion therapy in July 2018. City officials say that Sun Prairie is the 13th municipality to approve an ordinance against the practice.