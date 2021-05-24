Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue retrieved the male driver of a vehicle that crashed into the North Grand-Blue Heron pond early on Saturday, May 22.
Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison said at approximately 4 a.m., Sun Prairie Emergency Services responded to the report of a vehicle that left the road and drove into the retention pond.
First arriving Police Officers were able to make verbal contact with a patient trapped in the vehicle and keep him calm.
Garrison said when Fire Units arrived on the scene the vehicle had drifted to the center of the pond before it settled to the bottom and was partially submerged.
Sun Prairie Fire Department personnel entered the water tied off with ropes attached to them to quickly remove the patient from the vehicle, as firefighters on the shore tended to rescuer safety.
The patient was turned over to Sun Prairie Paramedics who were waiting on shore. The patient was treated for facial injuries and taken to UW Hospital at The American Center.
"It is believed that the driver may have experienced a medical episode that caused him to leave the road," Garrison said.
The incident is being investigated by Sun Prairie Police.
Garrison said Police, Fire, and EMS worked collaboratively and effectively to command and mitigate the scene. No injuries were reported to rescue personnel.