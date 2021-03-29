Note: The Sun Prairie Star solicited stories from local health care providers for its National Doctors’ Day pages and SSM Health was the only provider to respond by deadline on Friday, March 26.
Background: I have been a physician for 16 years, spending my career at the SSM Health Dean Medical Group clinic in Sun Prairie. I moved to the community 11 years ago to be closer to work. I have two children who are students in the Sun Prairie Area School District.
Why I chose this profession: I became a physician after a personal family experience with the health care system. I thought we (health care) could do a better job explaining illness to families and helping them walk the steps of cancer treatment.
Over the years, this has morphed into a passion to ensure that every patient and family has an advocate to ensure they understand their diagnosis, likely course of illness and treatment.
I’m honored to help patients and families as people enter the end of life, while also participating in many births as parents celebrate the beginning of life.
The impact of COVID-19: COVID-19 has had a huge impact on all of us. I have a partner who said it best – this past year has had a lot of suffering. Whether people suffered with illness, the fear of illness, loss of a job, fear of loss of a job or loneliness, we have all had some suffering.
Out of that suffering, I hope we will learn how to better lean on each other and offer support. I am amazed daily by the dedication and passion of the people I work with. I’m equally grateful for those in our community who have gone to work, taught our kids and volunteered their time to ensure we make it through to the other side of this difficult time.
Hobbies: Spending time with my family, kayaking (my husband is currently making me a custom paddle out of wood) and gardening. I am looking forward to a summer when we can have family and friends over to spend time together once again.
--SSM Health
