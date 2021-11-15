The City of Sun Prairie recently announced Joshua Clements has been hired to serve as the new City Planning Director. He will initiate, create, and implement plans, programs, and ordinances in order to meet the objectives of the community as established through the city council, plan commission, and other committees and commissions of the city.
Additionally, Clements is responsible for overseeing the City of Sun Prairie Planning Division, which includes two planners and an administrative assistant. Clements will officially begin his time with the City on Monday, Dec. 6.
From 2009-13, Joshua served as the Community Natural Resource and Economic Development Educator for the UW-Extension, where he led and taught municipal strategic planning for county and municipal governments.
In 2014, he transitioned to work for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach as a Community Development Specialist. In this role, he provided expert consultancy and technical assistance for impactful municipal planning and civic engagement with a focus on equitable development, placemaking, and active transportation.
Currently, Clements serves as the Planning Director for the City of Altoona. He has a bachelor’s degree in conversation biology and a master’s degree in Urban Regional Planning from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
Clements said he looks forward to using his skills and working with a motivated team to support the City’s planning efforts and serve the community as best possible.
“I am eager to join the Sun Prairie team and support the city’s efforts of continuously pursuing the community’s ambitious vision and values,” said Clements. “This is an exciting opportunity to use my expertise to ensure that Sun Prairie continues to thrive.”
Clement likes to be active by running, cycling, and backpacking. When it’s time to take a break from the activity, his wife and he can be found in the kitchen cooking up new recipes for their two kids. When it comes to traveling, he is a frequent flyer to Washington D.C.
“Joshua was a very impressive candidate throughout the hiring process,” said Scott Kugler, Community Development Director. “His extensive experience in planning will be a major asset to the Sun Prairie community.”