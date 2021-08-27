The Sun Prairie Police K-9 unit is getting a boost thanks to a $120,000 bequest from a former Sun Prairie English teacher.
Marlene A. Hyer, who passed away at age 85 on Jan. 29, 2021, earmarked the money specifically for the K9 program.
Sun Prairie Police Department K9 unit includes K9 Lasko and his handler Officer Ben Pluim, and K9 Eragon, who is paired with Officer Jason Lingle. K9 Lasko joined the SPPD force in 2016 and K9 Eragon in 2020. Both are purebred German shepherds.
K9 Lasko, who is 7 years old, is expected to retire from the Sun Prairie Police Department in 2023.
Police Chief Mike Steffes said Hyer’s donation will help purchase, train and equip another K9 unit. He estimates it will cost $100,000
“We are humbled and honored that Marlene shared this bequest with our department, canine unit and our community,” Steffes said. “This donation will help us continue our community policing efforts by continuing the sustainability of our canine unit and will help make our community safe. We thank Marlene and her family for their generosity and support for Sun Prairie.”The Sun Prairie Police Department’s K9 units help in searching, tracking, detecting drugs and criminal apprehensions. They also go out on patrols and serve as police ambassadors at community events.
A memo from Steffes to the city’s Public Safety Committee said SPPD police will work with Hyer’s family to make sure the spirit of her gift is evident. Hyer’s husband, Robert H. Hyer, who died in 1998, had a career in law enforcement
It’s not the first time the city has benefitted from Marlene Hyer’s generosity.
Hyer also bequeathed $40,771 to the Sun Prairie Parks and Forestry Division this year. The funds were used for a community garden in Vandenburg Heights Park and a public art program in the city’s parks.