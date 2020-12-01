Two items that could allow the construction of the Colorado Commons apartment complex in the West Prairie Village neighborhood will be considered by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The commission will convene a public hearing on a request by Skyview Apartments i, LLC for approval of an amendment to the City of Sun Prairie’s Comprehensive Plan.
The plan amendment will change the recommended land use classification from “Institutional and Utilities” to “High Intensity Residential Overlay.”
A second commission agenda item seeks city approval of a General Development Plan (GDP) for Colorado Commons, a 284-unit multi-family, multi-building residential development with underground parking and dedicated park space on approximately 9.54 acres of land located west of N. Thompson Road and south of Colorado Avenue.
Providence requests
The commission agenda also includes a public hearing to be held on a request by GNF Properties LLC for approval of an amendment to the Providence GDP to allow a change of use from Mixed-Use to Attached Single Family at 3012 Prospect Drive and to reduce the amount of first floor commercial in a Mixed-Use building at 3011 Prospect Drive located at the Market Square entrance into the Providence neighborhood.
Meeting instructions
Due to the ongoing COVID Pandemic, the Dec. 8 meeting will be held remotely beginning at 7 p.m.
Information on how to submit public comments and remotely participate in the Plan Commission meeting, along with application materials related to this request, will be found on the city’s website at cityofsunprairie.com.
More information on these items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Department at 608-825-1107.
