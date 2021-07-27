The Sun Prairie Band Boosters are hoping the Madison Scouts will bring a crowd when Drum Corps International’s Drums on Parade roars into the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field on Saturday, July 31.
The boosters are working in the concession stands, according to Patrick Marsh Middle School Band Teacher and Sound of Sun Prairie Coordinator Chris Gleason.
“The Madison Scouts reached out to us mid-winter and typically they’ve been at Middleton to do their show and I think Middleton’s had some construction going on,” Gleason said. “And then obviously they heard about the new Bank of Sun Prairie stadium. So they reached out to us and asked, ‘what are the possibilities of coming to Sun Prairie?’ So that’s when it kind of all started and our hope is to have them come back annually now, which would be great.”
Reserving the stadium for its first public musical event was not a small task, according to Gleason.
“The process of reserving the stadium . . . there’s internal forms and all that, but it really does bring a lot of people together. I mean, we have to obviously go through our own facility management but looking at just time and space and making sure that we have what they need. And then our band boosters are going to do the concessions, but it’s going to be over 2,000 people coming, so that’s a lot.”
Gleason said the Madison Scouts reached out because they knew the boosters could help.
“They’re a nonprofit organization too, and they’re working hard, especially with COVID and not really having a season last year, they’re trying to keep their head above water too,” Gleason said. “To offer that revenue basically is really nice of them. Not only that they offered some complimentary tickets to our band students, members and future members of Sound of Sun Prairie to come to the show, which, again is meaning those are fewer tickets for them to sell. They’re a fantastic organization, and we’re very grateful.”
Five Sun Prairie band students will perform the national anthem at Drums on Parade, Gleason said.
Although Sound of Sun Prairie’s 2021 season was canceled due to COVID-19, a group of 130 Sound of Sun Prairie students have registered to perform at the first Sun Prairie football game on Aug. 27 inside Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
In addition to being a musical group, Madison Scouts and Sound of Sun Prairie also share something else.
“DCI, or Drum Corps International, is like the major league of music and marching, as they call themselves,” Gleason said. “And the corps that are coming are really some of the best in the organization. The Madison Scouts — I think this is their 49th year. They kind of tie in with us — next season 2022 will be our 50th anniversary for the Sound of Sun Prairie.”
The DCI Drums on Parade band line-up includes the Colt Cadets and the Colts from Dubuque Iowa; the Blue Stars from La Crosse; the Phantom Regiment from Rockford Ill., followed by the Madison Scouts and an encore performance by the Scouts to wrap up the evening at 9:20 p.m.
Gleason said advanced in-person tickets are available for purchase. “The Scouts were expecting a sold-out crowd, so if people are interested, they should hop online as soon as possible,” Gleason said.
For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, log on to https://www.dci.org/events/2021-drums-on-parade.