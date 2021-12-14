Longtime Sun Prairie resident Diana McFarland has announced her candidacy for the Sun Prairie School Board.
“I am excited to announce that I am running for a seat on the School Board of the Sun Prairie Area School District,” McFarland said in a release announcing her campaign.
McFarland’s family chose Sun Prairie as their home 15 years ago specifically to be a part of the SPASD “and I have been actively involved in my childrens’ schools ever since,” McFarland added.
“My two oldest went through SPASD K-12 and are now graduated, one will graduate this year, and my youngest is just finishing elementary school,” McFarland added. “I believe having the perspective of a mother of Sun Prairie graduates and current students will help the board as it grapples with major decisions impacting so many in our community.”
McFarland said she has been an active parent, an SCO leader, and substitute teacher in the SPASD — spending time in every one of the district’s buildings. She said she has also worked hard to support Sun Prairie’s teachers and dedicated staff.
“I have participated in helping make this district better through involvement with the Boundary (both elementary and secondary) and Bell Time task forces and the Communications Committee,” McFarland added. “Through these experiences, I have seen the district’s areas of excellence as well as areas that need attention, and I believe my experiences will help make the Sun Prairie Area School District better.”
McFarland earned a degree in elementary education and psychology from UW-Madison in 2009. Currently, she is a graduate student at the UW in the Learning Analytics program. She met her husband when both were undergraduates at UW-Madison.
McFarland’s father is a retired mathematics professor, and her mother has a PhD in sociology, “so the topic of education was a frequent topic of discussion at home,” she said.
“I have always felt it important to volunteer, and the opportunity to serve as a member of the Sun Prairie Area School District School Board is a way for me to continue giving back to this community which has given so much to me and my family,” McFarland added.
“I strongly believe that every child deserves access to a high quality public education. Our district mission to serve Every Child Every Day is one that I am proud to support and work toward achieving. Every child in our community deserves to feel safe, seen, supported and celebrated at school,” McFarland said.
“We have amazing teachers, staff, and administrators, modern and safe facilities, a well-developed equity plan, and a solid curriculum. I believe through intentional collaboration we can ensure our vision and mission are brought to life, and that as we hopefully enter into a post-COVID world the social, emotional, and academic needs of every child are met every day,” McFarland added.
McFarland’s endorsers include Steve Schroeder, School Board President; Bryn Horton, School Board Vice President; Tom Weber, School Board Governance Officer and past Board President; Bill Connors, Former City Council President; Teran Peterson, Community Leader and former District 19 Dane County Board Supervisor and Kristen Morris, Community Leader and unsuccessful candidate for the Dane County Board.
“I ask for your vote on April 5th, 2022,” McFarland concluded. “I promise I will work hard to advocate for every child, parents, staff, teachers, administrators, tax payers, and community members.”