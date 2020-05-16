Following an initial tie vote, members of the Sun Prairie Plan Commission reconsidered and voted 5-3 to reject a teen center permit request from Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC).
The request drew opposition from neighboring single family homeowners. The neighbors pointed out that when BGCDC was granted its permit to open a daycare and youth center in the former Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church at 232 Windsor St., the nearby former parsonage was to be sold or used as a single family home.
Instead, BGCDC applied for a conditional use permit (CUP) to use the home — located at 222 Windsor St., just east of the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club — as a teen center.
According to the application, the teen center would be available for use by outside organizations in collaboration with BGCDC between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Programming for the teen center would occur from 3-8 p.m. on a regularly scheduled basis, potentially including weekends.
“Further conversation with the applicant during the review process revealed a desire to use portions of the building for a youth skilled trades training classroom or classrooms,” the planning staff report to the commission stated.
City planning staff recommended approval of the CUP, but subject to conditions that included compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and parking requirements.
Under subsequent questioning, however, City Planning Director Tim Semmann said the recommendation did not include a requirement to install a landscaping buffer such as plantings or a fence. Semmann said the installation of a fence could prevent the property owner from maintaining the property because any fence would be installed just inches from the home, and therefore, the recommendation was not in the staff report.
Ted Chase, whose home at the corner of North and Windsor streets is just inches from the property line of the home at 222 Windsor St., objected to the proposal.
“I’d like to thank the Boys and Girls Clubs for coming to Sun Prairie,” Chase said, adding that the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club has been an asset to the community and the neighborhood.
Chase said a professionally designed and managed teen center will also be an asset. “One might look to the ice arena or the Sun Prairie YMCA, but I am opposed to the CUP for a teen center at 222 Windsor Street.” he added.
In addition to the previous statement from the BGCDC that it would use or sell the property as a single family home, Chase pointed to the buffer yard requirements and using the home as a teen center would be a change in the use of the property outside of its existing zoning classification.
“The proposed change in use also carries with it the requirement to adhere to different zoning standards,” Chase added.
He said the city would never allow this change of use with new construction.
“My house is on a corner,” Chase added, “and I don’t have a backyard.”
“This has always been a quiet residential neighborhood. We fail to see the need for a teen center in a single-family home, specifically when there is a Boys & Girls Club adjacent to the property. Isn’t there enough space in the club to accommodate a teen center there? Also, according to local realtors it will lower the value of the bordering properties by at least 10%,” North Street residents Jim and Wanda Ludy wrote in comments objecting to the proposal.
“I am writing to express my strong opposition regarding the transition of the home located on the Boys and Girls Club property to a youth house,” wrote Lincoln Court neighbor Jim Faltersack.
“It has come to my attention that community members have not been notified of the meetings being held for this discussion,” Faltersack wrote. “I believe the board is trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 regulations and restrictions by not holding proper discussions or notifying members and trying to accelerate the approval of this matter.
Faltersack wrote that he didn’t believe the BGCDC have satisfied their first conditional use of the house to the community. “During the acquisition, this is what the club agreed to comply with,” Faltersack wrote.
The club has not opened to the community to make decisions on this property, according to Faltersack.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker asked about the notification process. Semmann said it is not standard practice to notify neighbors of a new hearing date when an item is tabled.
During her remarks to the commission, Dr. Sarah Ghee of the BGCDC said the center would be used for job training for up to 10 teenage club members. The training would be classroom in nature and not involve tools, loud noises or heavy equipment.
Stocker said he believed calling the location a “teen center” was incorrect and the application should have been anything other than a teen center.
Commissioner Barb Bailey moved that the CUP request be denied.
“This is hard because this is something I have been incredibly supportive of,” remarked commissioner Analiese Eicher, who is also chair of the Dane County Board of Supervisors. While she said she supports the mission of BGCDC, the CUP application she said is not at the correct location.
Similar thoughts were echoed by other commissioners.
Mayor Paul Esser, who chairs the commission, said he would vote to approve the CUP because he did not want BGCDC to think the city does not back its programs. “But [a no vote on the motion] does send a message to this organization that we are in support of their mission and for them to move forward,” Esser said.
The initial vote was split 4-4, with commissioners Esser, Kevin Wait, Dave Hoekstra and Stocker voting no.
But at Wait’s request, the commission moved to reconsider at the end of the meeting. Wait said he believed he was voting to approve a portion of the CUP, not on the entire proposal itself.
On the re-vote, with the motion to deny re-stated, Wait voted in favor, and the motion to recommend denial of the CUP was forwarded to the city council on a 5-3 vote.
The council could still approve the CUP despite the commission recommendation when it takes up the item as part of its May 19 agenda.
