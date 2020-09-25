One vote per person — that’s the Wisconsin Way.
As Wisconsin plans for the fall election, the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) and clerks around the state are getting questions about ballot security and election accuracy.
With more and more people considering voting by absentee ballot, it’s important to make sure everyone is confident that their vote will count – and that no one who is not supposed to vote in Wisconsin will be allowed to cast a vote.
“When we did research last winter, we discovered that a few areas of the state were concerned about potential fraud or other security issues,” said Meagan Wolfe, WEC Administrator.
“We are proud of Wisconsin’s clean record on voter fraud. It’s the result of dedicated, state of the art election security efforts, and it’s verified by statewide fraud audits that take place after each election,” Wolfe added.
Wisconsin has many processes in place to verify each ballot that is issued and that each vote is legitimate. And with every single vote, whether someone votes absentee in person or by mail, there is a paper trail for additional review and verification. Wolfe went through some of the processes that are in place at WEC and in municipalities around the state to guarantee a safe and secure voting process.
“Whether you vote at the polls or submit an absentee ballot by mail or in person, all voters must prove they’re eligible to vote,” continued Wolfe.
“Wisconsin officials rigorously check each voter’s eligibility,” Wolfe added. “There are five different comparison points that are used to verify a person’s identity, comparing them to records at the Department of Transportation. No matter how our citizens cast their votes, the process is secure and accurate.”
Absentee ballots aren’t counted until election day. They are securely transported to polling places one Election Day.
Officials keep a record of the chain of custody from Point A to Point B to reduce the chances of interference.
To ensure consistent count results, absentee ballots processed at polling places are counted with the same tested, certified, and tamper-evident voting equipment used to count ballots cast on Election Day. These machines must be publicly tested in advance of each election.
Another protection that Wisconsin has in place?
Election observers can be on-hand to watch the entire process, including documenting the official vote totals before they’re transmitted to the county clerk’s office.
“Plus, Wisconsin’s election results are triple-checked. An election’s vote total isn’t official until it has been checked at the municipal level, double-checked by the county, and certified by the state,” said Wolfe.
Voting by absentee ballot in Wisconsin is secure and accurate.
The election security measures that are in place to verify identities for in-person voting are followed to the letter for absentee voting by mail, too.
And with a global health emergency, it’s reassuring to know that Wisconsin citizens will have voting options this fall that can help keep them safe.
Visit elections.wi.gov/2020 to learn more.
